Gujarat Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Girl Dies During CT Scan, Family Alleges Medical Negligence At Imaging Centre In Surat | REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Surat: Tragedy struck a family from Bharuch on Monday evening when their 6-year-old daughter, Safa Patel, passed away during a CT Scan procedure at Synergy Imaging Centre in Surat. The incident has sparked suspicion and a demand for justice, with Safa's family alleging she may have received an overdose injection that led to her demise.

Safa, who suffered from hearing problems, was admitted to Shruti Hospital in Surat for treatment. Following medical examination, she was referred to Synergy Imaging Center for a CT Scan located at Ring Road. According to her father, Imran Patel, Safa was administered injections twice during the procedure. However, she tragically lost consciousness mid-scan and was rushed to Nirmal Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Family lodges complaint

Suspecting foul play, Safa's family lodged a complaint with Athwa police, alleging their daughter died due to an overdose administered at the imaging center. This prompted a forensic post-mortem examination at the New Civil Hospital. Dr. Ganesh Govekar, Medical Superintendent at NCH, stated the cause of death will be determined based on the analysis of samples collected during the autopsy.

Athwa Police Inspector Dashrath Rabari confirmed the post-mortem and acknowledged the family's allegations. He added that if the report indicates Safa's death resulted from an excessive dosage, a case will be registered against Synergy Imaging Center.

Meanwhile, the center's administrator maintains that the procedure followed established protocols and denies any negligence on their part. However, Safa's father paints a different picture. He claims his daughter was injected twice without informing the family and taken to another hospital without their knowledge.