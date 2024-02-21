Gujarat To Have 650 New Posts For IT Experts In Police Stations; Aims Toward UN & National PPR Ratio

Gujarat To Have 650 New Posts For IT Experts In Police Stations; Aims Towards UN & National PPR Ratio | Representational Image

With an aim to reach towards the United Nations (UN) recommended police strength of 225 and the national average of 174 of the Police to Population Ratio (PPR), the Gujarat government will be recruiting and filling up more positions to strengthen the state police force. Along the same lines, 650 new positions have been formed for Information Technology (IT) experts to be deployed in each of the police stations across the state, the Minister of State (MoS) for home, Harsh Sanghvi told the Gujarat state assembly on Wednesday.

"The Police to Population Ratio of the UN is 225 whereas the Indian PPR is 197 and the PPR of Gujarat is 174. We are moving forward towards reaching the UN and Indian ratio and in the coming days we will be recruiting more police personnel. We have formed Police Recruitment Board and so that the recruitment across the state remains impartial, we have formed a committee under the Directorate General of Police (DGP), the Additional DGP (ADGP) as admin and secretary (home) as well as secretary (expenditure) who will decide on the recruitment according to the PPR ratio and accordingly police personnel will be recruited in the districts," said Sanghvi, while putting up home department's demands for 2024-25 in the state assembly on Wednesday.

"In a first in the country, we have sanctioned 650 new positions of IT experts who will be deployed in each of the police stations across the state," announced Sanghvi.



"Moreover, looking at the rising demands of positions at the outposts in rural areas, we will be recruiting more personnel. Against a demand of 114 posts for constables at the outposts, we have sanctioned 200 new posts of Police Sub Inspector (PSI). The outposts situated in rural areas were operated by the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) or the head constables until now which will now be functional under the PSI," added Sanghvi.