 UN Secretary-General Guterres Declares Formation Of An Autonomous Panel To Assess UNRWA
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUN Secretary-General Guterres Declares Formation Of An Autonomous Panel To Assess UNRWA

UN Secretary-General Guterres Declares Formation Of An Autonomous Panel To Assess UNRWA

The humanitarian organization has faced criticism due to claims made by Israel that twelve of its employees were involved in the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 08:50 AM IST
article-image
File

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced the formation of an independent panel in order to evaluate the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

The humanitarian organization has faced criticism due to claims made by Israel that twelve of its employees were involved in the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

The funding of the agency has been suspended by more than a dozen nations, including the US, Germany, the UK, and Sweden.

UN Appoints Former French Foreign Minister to Lead Independent Panel Evaluating UNRWA

The UN announced in a statement that Catherine Colonna, a former French foreign minister, will chair the independent panel and collaborate with three European research organizations, reported Al Jazeera.

Assessing "whether the agency is doing everything within its power to ensure neutrality and to respond to allegations of serious breaches when they are made" is the investigation's stated objective.

Read Also
Here's How UN's COP28 Climate Change Meet Failed The World's Small Islands
article-image

The panel's reports, which include recommendations for potential "improvement and strengthening" of the agency's systems, are due to Guterres in late March for the interim report and late April for the final one, according to Al Jazeera.

This evaluation is not related to the UN's internal investigation, which was started last month following the initial allegations against the 12 UNRWA employees.

IDF Discovers Weapons Cache in Khan Younis Compound

Notably, the war between Israel and Hamas began after the latter launched an attack on the former on October 7, where around 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 250 taken hostage.

Read Also
India Votes In Favour Of UN Resolution Condemning Israeli Settlement Activities In Occupied...
article-image

Israel then launched a counterattack on Hamas and vowed to eliminate the terrorist group. In the latest development in the ongoing war, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that IDF soldiers operated within a compound in Khan Younis and located AK-47 rifles, ammunition, military equipment, and technological assets.

In addition, IDF troops also located RPGs inside terrorist's residences.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UN Secretary-General Guterres Declares Formation Of An Autonomous Panel To Assess UNRWA

UN Secretary-General Guterres Declares Formation Of An Autonomous Panel To Assess UNRWA

Britain's King Charles III Diagnosed with Cancer; Postpones State Duties For Treatment

Britain's King Charles III Diagnosed with Cancer; Postpones State Duties For Treatment

Indian-Origin Singer Fined For Molesting Production Crew Member In Singapore

Indian-Origin Singer Fined For Molesting Production Crew Member In Singapore

'Was An Honour To Have You': PM Modi Reacts After French President Emmanuel Macron Shares Glimpse Of...

'Was An Honour To Have You': PM Modi Reacts After French President Emmanuel Macron Shares Glimpse Of...

Namibia's President Hage Geingob Dies At The Age Of 82

Namibia's President Hage Geingob Dies At The Age Of 82