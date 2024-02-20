 Gujarat: Tejas Superfast Train Narrowly Avoids Derailment in Navsari Due to Railway Workers' Negligence
The incident brought to light a troubling case of negligence by railway workers conducting maintenance on the tracks, resulting in a passenger sustaining severe injuries

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Navsari: A potential disaster was averted at Navsari railway station as the Tejas Superfast train narrowly escaped derailment. However, the incident brought to light a troubling case of negligence by railway workers conducting maintenance on the tracks, resulting in a passenger sustaining severe injuries.

In a dramatic turn of events at Navsari railway station, a catastrophe was narrowly avoided as the Tejas Superfast Express train managed to evade a derailment. The incident unfolded due to a chain of events sparked by the negligence of railway workers engaged in track maintenance.

Maintenance work was underway at Navsari railway station

Maintenance work was underway at Navsari railway station when the Tejas Superfast Express train was scheduled to arrive. As the train's imminent arrival was announced, workers hurriedly cleared the tracks and moved to safer locations. However, in their haste, one worker inadvertently left behind an iron hammer, weighing approximately 5 kg, on the track.

As the Tejas Superfast train thundered along the tracks, it struck the forgotten hammer, sending it hurtling towards a passenger standing on the platform. The impact of the hammer caused severe injuries to the unsuspecting passenger, leading to a fractured rib and necessitating immediate medical attention.

Incident highlights bigger issue

Fortunately, the train itself remained unscathed, averting what could have been a disastrous derailment. However, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of diligence and attention to detail in railway maintenance operations.

The injured passenger was promptly transported to Valsad for urgent medical treatment, highlighting the serious consequences of the workers' negligence. The incident has sparked outrage among passengers and raised questions about the safety protocols and supervision of maintenance activities on railway premises.

Navsari railway authorities have launched an investigation into the matter to determine the root cause of the incident and hold accountable those responsible for the oversight. Railway officials have assured the public that stringent measures will be implemented to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

