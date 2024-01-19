 Gujarat: Surat Diamond Hospital Offers Free Deliveries To Expectant Mothers On January 22 To Celebrate Ram Temple Consecration
This heartwarming initiative, driven by faith and a commitment to community health, promises a day of joy for both expectant mothers and the hospital staff.

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
SDA Hospital in Surat | FPJ

Surat: In a unique gesture celebrating the upcoming consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the Surat Diamond Association (SDA) Arogya Samiti hospital in the diamond hub of Varachha has announced free deliveries for all pregnant women on January 22.

SDA gears up to celebrate Ram Mandir consecration

The hospital's trustees, doctors, nurses, and support staff are buzzing with excitement for the special day. A Maha Aarti (grand prayer ceremony) is planned, and the entire hospital building will be adorned with vibrant lights, creating a festive atmosphere.

"We are dedicating January 22nd to the holy arrival of Lord Rama in Ayodhya," said CP Vanani, Chairman of Surat Diamond Hospital. "As a token of our devotion and to share in the nation's joy, all deliveries, including both normal and caesarean sections, will be performed entirely free of charge."

article-image

SDA hospital is well-known for offering top-notch services

This generous offer holds significant value, considering the hospital's services. With an OPD serving approximately 950 patients daily and 350-400 deliveries performed monthly, it caters to a sizable community. Normal deliveries typically cost ₹1800, while caesareans are priced at ₹5000. However, on January 22nd, these costs will vanish, making the gift of new life even more precious.

The hospital's commitment to women's health extends beyond free deliveries. "We understand the financial burden that families face during childbirth, especially with the birth of a girl child," Vanani explained. "Therefore, we offer free deliveries for daughters and even provide a ₹1 lakh bond for every subsequent daughter born here. To date, we have gifted over ₹20 crore to 2000 daughters."

article-image

