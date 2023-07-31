Gujarat: Teen Girl Falls Down from Third Floor Gallery In Surat, Rushed To Hospital; Shocking Visuals Surface

A shocking incident has come to light in Surat, wherein a girl fell upside down from the gallery of the third floor of the building, causing serious injuries to her. Meanwhile, witnessing the incident, her mother also fainted. The entire event has been captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the area. The injured girl has been immediately transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

According to reports, a girl fell from the third-floor gallery near Tulsi Row House in Yogichowk. The girl fell upside down, causing panic among the people present, including the elderly. After the accident, bystanders rushed to the scene, witnessing the shocking sight of the girl's fall. Her mother also arrived at the spot and was so distressed that she fainted upon seeing her daughter's condition.

Immediately, others at the scene promptly took the teenager to the hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV cameras, and the footage has gone viral on social media platforms, exposing the gravity of the situation. It is worth noting that the girl involved is a 10th-grade student.

