Bhopal: Guard Falls To Death From 6-Floor Building

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man who used to work as a security guard at a residential colony in Sankhedi locality of Kolar fell to death while cleaning a water tank located on the terrace of a six-floor building, the police said on Thursday.

Investigating officer (IO) Joginder Negi told Free Press that the man who lost his life has been identified as Sunny Thapa (24), who hailed from Guna and was working as a security guard at the Siddhi Saffron city located in Sankhedi of Kolar for the last one year.

The members of the society committee asked him to climb atop the water tank...

On Wednesday, the members of the society committee asked him to climb atop the water tank located on the terrace of the building and clean it. He abided by the instructions and climbed atop the tank, when suddenly his foot slipped and he fell from the terrace of the six-floor building.

Residents rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. IO Negi said that the police have registered a case against the society committee members and they would be questioned about the lack of safety measures. They shall also be questioned as to why the security guard was tasked to clean the water tank, IO Negi added.

