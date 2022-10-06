Gujarat: Strict action to be taken against those policemen who publicly flogged accused for attacking garba event in Kheda

Gujarat: Kheda police cane two men accused of pelting stone during Garba | Twitter/@Grading_News

Strict action will be taken against those policemen who publicly flogged these who were accused of disturbing a Garba event in Gujarat's Kheda district, according to The Hindu.

Ahmedabad Range IG has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the incident days after seven persons, including a policeman, were injured in an attack on a Garba event by a mob consisting of members from the Muslim community who objected to holding of the programme near a mosque in Kheda district.

What is the incident?

Police baton-charged the suspected attackers arrested in the case by holding them against an electric pole in the village square in full public view.

Video clips purportedly showed three persons arrested for allegedly pelting stones on participants at the Garba celebration on Monday night in Undhela village of the district being brought out of a police van near the event's venue.

They were then taken towards an electric pole and held against it by a policeman who pulled their hands. Another policeman is seen hitting them below the waist with a baton.

The images showed the alleged attackers apologised to the public gathered at the spot with folded hands after policemen asked them to do so. People present in a large number at the site cheered the police action.

Arrests made and FIR registered in stone pelting:

Police have arrested 13 persons so far after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Matar police station.

The arrested accused were booked under sections of the Indian penal Code (IPC) related to attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and voluntarily causing hurt, among others.

As per the FIR, members from the Muslim community in the village objected to the Garba being organised near the mosque which is located across the temple.

A group of people gathered at the venue at around 11:30 pm and started hurling abuses at the revellers and asked them to pack up. More people joined them and the mob started pelting stones when the revellers continued to play Garba, said the FIR.

Some of them were armed with sharp weapons, sticks and they pelted stones at the temple, said the FIR.