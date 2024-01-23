Gujarat: Stone-Pelting Shadows Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration Celebration In Vadodara's Bhoj Village; 16 Identified | Twitter

Festivities in Bhoj village of Padra taluka took an unexpected turn as the Vadodara police filed a case against 16 identified individuals and 10 unnamed persons for their alleged involvement in a stone-pelting incident. The incident occurred during the Shri Ram Shobha Yatra on Monday evening, casting a shadow on the celebration of the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Stone pelting by Jihadis on Shri Ram’s procession at Bhoj village in Vadodara, women among injured: Second incident in Gujarat in 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/HjLfeqK4eX — Sanatan updates 🔔 (@Sanatanupdates) January 23, 2024

The Vadodara City Rural Special Operations Group (SOG), Local Crime Branch (LCB) teams, and Vadu Police collaborated in a combing operation to apprehend the accused. However, all individuals involved in the incident are currently absconding.

Details of incident

The complaint filed at Vadu police station in Padra outlines a pre-planned conspiracy where miscreants allegedly removed Hindu flags from several areas in the village on January 18. Subsequently, during the Shri Ram Shobha Yatra passing by Nagina Masjid in Bhoj village on Monday evening, a mob instigated a disturbance. The unruly group insulted, threw stones and bricks at the procession attendees, and issued threats, as per the complaint.

Eight people sustained injuries in the stone-pelting incident, prompting the police to take swift action.

DG Tadvi, the Police Inspector of Vadu police station, disclosed that all accused individuals are currently evading arrest. Various teams, including the district LCB and SOG, have been mobilized to locate and apprehend the accused. The police are actively pursuing leads to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of the community.