 Gujarat: Stone-Pelting Shadows Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration Celebration In Vadodara's Bhoj Village; 16 Identified
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: Stone-Pelting Shadows Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration Celebration In Vadodara's Bhoj Village; 16 Identified

Gujarat: Stone-Pelting Shadows Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration Celebration In Vadodara's Bhoj Village; 16 Identified

The Vadodara City Rural Special Operations Group (SOG), Local Crime Branch (LCB) teams, and Vadu Police collaborated in a combing operation to apprehend the accused.

FPJ SURATUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat: Stone-Pelting Shadows Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration Celebration In Vadodara's Bhoj Village; 16 Identified | Twitter

Festivities in Bhoj village of Padra taluka took an unexpected turn as the Vadodara police filed a case against 16 identified individuals and 10 unnamed persons for their alleged involvement in a stone-pelting incident. The incident occurred during the Shri Ram Shobha Yatra on Monday evening, casting a shadow on the celebration of the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

The Vadodara City Rural Special Operations Group (SOG), Local Crime Branch (LCB) teams, and Vadu Police collaborated in a combing operation to apprehend the accused. However, all individuals involved in the incident are currently absconding.

Details of incident

The complaint filed at Vadu police station in Padra outlines a pre-planned conspiracy where miscreants allegedly removed Hindu flags from several areas in the village on January 18.  Subsequently, during the Shri Ram Shobha Yatra passing by Nagina Masjid in Bhoj village on Monday evening, a mob instigated a disturbance. The unruly group insulted, threw stones and bricks at the procession attendees, and issued threats, as per the complaint.

Eight people sustained injuries in the stone-pelting incident, prompting the police to take swift action.

Read Also
Ram Temple Inauguration: Here Is How Newspapers Covered The Historic Event In Ayodhya
article-image

DG Tadvi, the Police Inspector of Vadu police station, disclosed that all accused individuals are currently evading arrest. Various teams, including the district LCB and SOG, have been mobilized to locate and apprehend the accused. The police are actively pursuing leads to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of the community.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab Congress Feud Intensifies As Raja Warring & Navjot Sidhu Hold Separate Meetings On Election...

Punjab Congress Feud Intensifies As Raja Warring & Navjot Sidhu Hold Separate Meetings On Election...

West Bengal: RSS Chief & CM Mamata Banerjee Commemorates Birth Anniversary Of Netaji Subhas Chandra...

West Bengal: RSS Chief & CM Mamata Banerjee Commemorates Birth Anniversary Of Netaji Subhas Chandra...

Delhi High Court Grants Divorce To Man Over Mental Cruelty By Wife's 'Non-Adjusting Attitude'

Delhi High Court Grants Divorce To Man Over Mental Cruelty By Wife's 'Non-Adjusting Attitude'

Ayodhya: Changes Unveiled In Lord Ram Lalla's Worship Schedule Post Consecration

Ayodhya: Changes Unveiled In Lord Ram Lalla's Worship Schedule Post Consecration

North-East Delhi Riots: Court Acquits 3 Accused Of Rioting, Burning Bookshop, Discredits Testimony...

North-East Delhi Riots: Court Acquits 3 Accused Of Rioting, Burning Bookshop, Discredits Testimony...