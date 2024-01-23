Ram Temple Inauguration: Here Is How Newspapers Covered The Historic Event In Ayodhya |

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others were widely covered by newspapers. Diverse representatives from major spiritual and religious sects, alongside individuals from various walks of life, including tribal communities, graced the ceremony in Ayodhya.

A day after the mega event held in Ayodhya and the mammoth nationwide celebrations, let's take a look at what the other leading newspapers are saying about the historic event.

The Hindu:

The Hindu's headline, 'Rituals done, PM calls it a historic day,' encapsulated the essence of the day, with the newspaper providing extensive coverage. A full page was dedicated to the consecration ceremony and the ensuing celebrations, capturing the significance of the occasion.

Hindustan Times:

Hindustan Times took centre stage with its banner headline, 'Ram Lalla Rises In Ayodhya,' displayed just above a compelling image from the garbh griha, featuring dignitaries seated in front of the revered Ram idol. The newspaper's coverage extended to quotes from PM Modi's speech, complemented by an additional 3-page 'Spotlight' section, delving into the grandeur of the Ayodhya event.

The Indian Express:

The Indian Express opted for a powerful quote from PM Modi's speech as its banner headline: 'NOTE A MERE DATE ON CALENDAR, ORIGIN OF A NEW KAAL CHAKRA.' The front page prominently showcased the historic date alongside an image of PM Modi performing the aarti in the garbh griha. Extending the coverage, the newspaper dedicated three pages to the mega event, with a specific focus on related activities in Maharashtra.

The Times Of India:

The Times Of India's bold banner headline, 'DEV TO DESH, RAM TO RASHTRA: PM,' encapsulated the spirit of the grand consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The newspaper featured a 3-page 'Times Special' coverage, offering insights into the ceremony with stories and visuals, capturing the nationwide celebrations in great fanfare.

As the nation reflected on this monumental occasion, these newspapers played a crucial role in shaping the narrative, each offering a distinct perspective on the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram.