 Gujarat: Shocking Instagram Live Video Shows Friends Speeding Car At 140 Km/Hr, 4 Dead As Driver Survives
Gujarat: Shocking Instagram Live Video Shows Friends Speeding Car At 140 Km/Hr, 4 Dead As Driver Survives

As per reports, a case has been registered against the person behind the wheels for reckless driving

Updated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
Four youths died and one was severely injured after the driver lost control of his speeding car and crashed on a highway in Gujarat’s Vasad. The incident was streamed live on Instagram, and the footage is currently circulating on social media.

In the live Instagram video, all five youths were seen partying, shaking to loud music, and showing the viewers who had joined them live that they were cruising the car at 140 km/hr. Suddenly, the driver started zooming past trucks one by one, and then the car crashed.

As per reports, a case has been registered against the person behind the wheels for reckless driving.

Meanwhile, in another incident, seven members of a family, including minors, were feared drowned in the Narmada River at Poicha in the Narmada district of Gujarat after reportedly being swept away by the river current on Wednesday.

At present, local divers of the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF), and the Vadodara fire team started a search operation for the victims. So far no traces have been found yet.

The police said the victims were part of a group from Surat which had arrived at Poicha, on the border of Vadodara and Narmada districts. Officials rushed to the spot after the victims were swept away on Tuesday morning.

