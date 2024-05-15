Gujarat: Shocking Instagram Live Video Shows Friends Speeding Car At 140 Km/Hr, 4 Dead As Driver Survives

X

Four youths died and one was severely injured after the driver lost control of his speeding car and crashed on a highway in Gujarat’s Vasad. The incident was streamed live on Instagram, and the footage is currently circulating on social media.

In the live Instagram video, all five youths were seen partying, shaking to loud music, and showing the viewers who had joined them live that they were cruising the car at 140 km/hr. Suddenly, the driver started zooming past trucks one by one, and then the car crashed.

Watch the video here:

It's painful to see these young boys risking their own and others' lives for attention and what they call "bhaukaal"

As per details -

This accident happend in Vasad ( GJ )

Unfortunately, 4 out of 5 passengers died while the driver sustained some injuries.

A case has been… pic.twitter.com/4ZzoBdjOwV — Prateek Singh (@Prateek34381357) May 14, 2024

As per reports, a case has been registered against the person behind the wheels for reckless driving.

Meanwhile, in another incident, seven members of a family, including minors, were feared drowned in the Narmada River at Poicha in the Narmada district of Gujarat after reportedly being swept away by the river current on Wednesday.

At present, local divers of the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF), and the Vadodara fire team started a search operation for the victims. So far no traces have been found yet.

Read Also Gujarat Tragedy: 8 Tourists Missing After Drowning Incident At Poicha Village Near Rajpipla In Surat

The police said the victims were part of a group from Surat which had arrived at Poicha, on the border of Vadodara and Narmada districts. Officials rushed to the spot after the victims were swept away on Tuesday morning.