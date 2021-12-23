Gujarat reports 9 new Omicron cases, Telangana detects 14; India's tally rises to 249

Ahmedabad/Hyderabad: Gujarat reported nine cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

With this, the total number of Omicron cases rose to 23 in the state, out of which 19 cases are still active.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 14 new cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

With this, the total number of Omicron cases rose to 38 in the state. With this, India's Omicron tally rose to 249 cases.

According to the state health department, as many as 259 passengers were screened at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday out of which 4 cases were tested RT-PCR positive.

All four samples of the passengers travelling from "At risk" countries were sent for Genome Sequencing out of which 2 were tested positive for the Omicron variant.

The results of the 4 samples are awaited.

12 samples tested positive for the variant from a random sampling basis from other than "At risk" countries.

Meanwhile, India has reported 249 cases of Omicron so far, which was first detected in South Africa.

India reported 5,326 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 581 days, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

With 453 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll from the disease has climbed to 4,78,007.

As per the ministry, the active caseload in the country now stands at 79,097; the lowest in 574 days.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 08:06 AM IST