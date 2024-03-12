Gujarat: Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Western Dedicated Freight Corridor Operations Control Centre In Ahmedabad

FPJ

Ahmedabad, the vibrant city in Gujarat, marks a significant milestone in India's transportation infrastructure with the inauguration of the Operations Control Centre (OCC) for the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. This state-of-the-art facility, constructed at a cost of Rs 280 crore, stands as the nerve centre for monitoring and regulating freight train operations along the 1,506 km-long WDFC, a pioneering initiative in the country's railway history.

The Operations Control Centre, situated in Ahmedabad, is equipped with cutting-edge technology to oversee the movement of freight trains traversing from Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to JNPT in Gujarat. With its advanced train controlling and monitoring mechanism, the OCC enables real-time tracking of train positions, ensuring efficient management of operations and enhancing safety along the corridor.

Boosting Freight Operations With Rapid Progress & Increased Efficiency

The Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, operational from Dadri to Sanand in Gujarat, witnesses approximately 200 freight trains daily, maintaining an average speed of 60 km/hour, as per officials from the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). Currently, the corridor is progressing towards completion, with the section between Sanand and New Makarpura expected to be ready within a month. This development paves the way for seamless freight operations from Dadri to Gholvad.

At the OCC, trained controllers monitor various aspects of train operations, including track conditions, signal faults, and locomotive efficiency, allowing for swift intervention and corrective measures as needed. This centralized control ensures optimal performance and safety standards across the corridor.

Transforming India's Freight Transportation With Enhanced Efficiency & Speed

The implementation of dedicated freight corridors, both Eastern and Western, represents a paradigm shift in India's freight transportation landscape. Designed exclusively for freight operations, these corridors enable freight trains to achieve speeds comparable to premier passenger trains like Rajdhani and Vande Bharat, signaling a new era of efficiency and productivity in the freight sector.

DFCCIL Advances Freight Operations With Operations Control Centre

Last year, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) announced the operationalization of the Operations Control Centre in Ahmedabad, marking a significant step towards streamlining train operations, signaling, and power supply along the WDFC. With its advanced technologies and applications, the OCC enhances operational efficiency while ensuring the safety and integrity of rolling stock and track infrastructure.

DFCCIL Highlights Successful Migration Of SCADA Operation

DFCCIL further highlighted the successful migration of SCADA operations to the OCC from DFC New Shrimadhopur station, consolidating all Traction Power Controller operations under the purview of the Ahmedabad OCC. This centralized control not only optimizes operational processes but also strengthens the overall reliability and resilience of the freight corridor network.