Mumbai: Western Naval Command Sets Up Board Of Enquiry To Investigate For Missing Seaman Sahil Verma, Family Appeals PM Modi To Intervene

The family of a seaman who went missing from an Indian naval vessel last month said on Monday that they are still waiting to hear about the fate of their loved one. Sahil Verma, a seaman from Jammu, went missing from the ship on February 27.

Investigation Underway By Western Naval Command

In a post on X on March 2, the Western Naval Command said that a board of inquiry has been set up for a detailed investigation.

The post said, “In an unfortunate incident, Sahil Verma seaman II has been reported missing at sea from an Indian naval ship whilst on deployment since February 27. The navy immediately launched a massive search operation with ships and aircraft, which is still continuing.”

Hope For Verma's Family

Verma’s family have been in the city since last Saturday and have visited INS Kochi, a Kolkata-class stealth guided missile destroyer. His uncles also met officers of the Yellow Gate police and Indian Navy. The family have also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the case.

Sahil’s father, Subhash Chander, runs a tyre-repairing kiosk and has appealed to several authorities. His maternal uncle Goutam Verma said, “We visited the Yellow Gate police station and were taken to seven to eight points where Sahil stayed on the ship or visited.

Allegations By The Family

But we were not given access to the whole ship. We suspect that three others on the ship misbehaved with Sahil.” While the Western naval command refused to comment, senior inspector Mininath Walekar from the Yellow Gate police station said, “They met the captain and also inspected the ship. We are investigating the matter.”