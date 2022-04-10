Gujarat: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates 5-day Madhavpur Ghed fair in Porbandar

President Ram Nath Kovind Sunday inaugurated a five-day fair at Madhavpur Ghed village in Gujarat’s Porbandar district.

This fair is held to celebrate the wedding of Lord Krishna and Goddess Rukmani at Madhavpur Ghed, a famous pilgrimage spot.

The fair was suspended for two years due to Covid-induced restrictions.

Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat, chief minister (CM) Bhupendra Patel, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma and other ministers were also present at the inaugural function.

The famous Madhavray temple was originally built in the village in the 13th century.

Every year, the five-day fair begins on Ram Navami, which falls on April 10 this year. The annual event attracts lakhs of people.

Given its religious and cultural significance, the state government has reportedly allocated Rs 30 crore for the development of the Madhavray temple.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 08:45 PM IST