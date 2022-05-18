Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel resigns from Congress

Sulking Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel, who did not attend the three-day brainstorming session of the Congress top brass in Udaipur, on May 15, resigned from his primary membership of the party.

The 28-year old leader has been sulking with the Congress party leadership while publicly hitting out at the State leaders for not allowing him and other youth leaders to work in the party set up.



"I am gathering the courage to resign from the Congress party and post. I am sure my decision will be welcomed by my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that with this step, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in future," Hardik Patel wrote in a Twitter post sharing his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"You would be well aware of how leaders of Gujarat Congress have weakened the party,diluted many issues of public importance - all for humongous personal financial gains. Political thoughts can be different but this kind of a sell out by our leaders for so many years is a betrayal of the people of Gujarat. I feel sad and disgusted at the same time as almost everyone in Gujarat is aware of this", he added.

आज मैं हिम्मत करके कांग्रेस पार्टी के पद और पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा देता हूँ। मुझे विश्वास है कि मेरे इस निर्णय का स्वागत मेरा हर साथी और गुजरात की जनता करेगी। मैं मानता हूं कि मेरे इस कदम के बाद मैं भविष्य में गुजरात के लिए सच में सकारात्मक रूप से कार्य कर पाऊँगा। pic.twitter.com/MG32gjrMiY — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 18, 2022

The Patidar activist joined the Congress in 2019, just before the Lok Sabha election.





This is a breaking story

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022