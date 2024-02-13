Gujarat: Over 25% Of Assistant Professors Posts Vacant In State Government Colleges, Says Education Minister Praful Pansheriya

Praful Pansheriya |

The Gujarat government on Tuesday informed that there was a vacancy of over 25 per cent in Gujarat government colleges for the post of assistant professors. The minister of state for education informed that out of the total 1,700 sanctioned posts, 433 posts of assistant professors were vacant since an unspecified time.

The legislator from Vansda, Anant Patel of Congress, asked the education minister about the total vacant posts of assistant professors in government colleges across the state. The legislator had raised this question during the question hour on Tuesday, in the ongoing budget session of the Gujarat state assembly for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Replying to the question, the minister of state for education, Praful Pansheriya informed the house, "Out of the total 1700 posts in various government colleges across the state, 433 posts of assistant professors were vacant. The reasons for these vacancies are various of which the recruited professors leaving for better options, death, are among others. Besides that, the government has started five new colleges, so the sanctioned posts of these colleges are also vacant. During the last year out of the total vacant posts, 86 have been filled."

The leader of Congress in the state assembly, Amit Chavda asked the government about the planning for these vacant posts. "The pace with which the government is granting private universities and colleges permissions, does the government have set some goals at the same pace to fill up these vacant posts? And how many vacancies are going to be filled up in 2024 25 and 2025 26? asked Chavda.

Replying to this, the minister informed, "We have prepared a list of 216 new positions to be filled in colleges and requested the recruitment process to be carried out for that. Besides that, till all the recruitment demands and process for 336 posts have not been granted or met with, we have provisioned the facility of visiting faculties in these colleges, so that the education of the students do not suffer," informed the minister.