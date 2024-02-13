 Gujarat: AAP Announces Botad MLA Umesh Makwana For Bhavnagar Lok Sabha Seat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: AAP Announces Botad MLA Umesh Makwana For Bhavnagar Lok Sabha Seat

Gujarat: AAP Announces Botad MLA Umesh Makwana For Bhavnagar Lok Sabha Seat

Gujarat AAP in-charge Sandip Pathak announced both candidates at a press conference, expressing hope that the INDIA bloc will accept these choices.

FPJ SURATUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 08:13 PM IST
article-image

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has upped the ante in Gujarat's political landscape, announcing Umesh Makwana, MLA from Botad, as its candidate for the Bhavnagar Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming 2024 elections. This comes hot on the heels of naming Chaitar Vasava, MLA from Dediapada, as the party's contender for the Bharuch seat, further solidifying its presence in the state.

However, the latest announcement throws a curveball at the much-touted INDIA bloc – a proposed partnership between Congress, AAP and regional parties like the NCP and Samajwadi Party – as seat-sharing discussions remain unresolved.

Read Also
AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Gets 3-Day Interim Bail To Attend Relative's Wedding
article-image

Gujarat AAP in-charge Sandip Pathak announced both candidates at a press conference, expressing hope that the "INDIA" bloc will accept these choices and work together for electoral success. "We aim to win both seats through hard work," he declared, hinting at a possible solo run if seat-sharing negotiations fail.

This move comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Vasava's candidature in January, marking AAP's official entry into the Gujarat Lok Sabha race. Makwana, a young leader with a strong grassroots presence, is expected to give the BJP a tough fight in Bhavnagar, traditionally considered a saffron stronghold.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Offers 1 Seat To Congress In Delhi
article-image

The BJP, currently holding all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, has remained silent on AAP's announcements. However, political analysts believe the saffron party cannot dismiss AAP's rising popularity, particularly after its stunning victory in Punjab last year.

The "INDIA" alliance, envisioned as a counterforce to the BJP, has been in discussion for months. However, disagreements over seat-sharing, particularly in Gujarat, have stalled progress. With AAP announcing candidates unilaterally, questions arise about the future of the alliance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: AAP Announces Botad MLA Umesh Makwana For Bhavnagar Lok Sabha Seat

Gujarat: AAP Announces Botad MLA Umesh Makwana For Bhavnagar Lok Sabha Seat

Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Convict Santhan Set To Fly To Sri Lanka

Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Convict Santhan Set To Fly To Sri Lanka

Gujarat: 50 Wedding Guests & Including Bride And Groom Fall Ill Over Suspected Of Food Poisoning

Gujarat: 50 Wedding Guests & Including Bride And Groom Fall Ill Over Suspected Of Food Poisoning

Sandeshkhali Violence: Calcutta High Court Lifts Section 144, Says 'Can Deploy Extra Police Force'

Sandeshkhali Violence: Calcutta High Court Lifts Section 144, Says 'Can Deploy Extra Police Force'

Gujarat: Ahmedabad Officials Serve Notices To Rape Convict Asaram Bapu's 3 Ashram & 139 Others For...

Gujarat: Ahmedabad Officials Serve Notices To Rape Convict Asaram Bapu's 3 Ashram & 139 Others For...