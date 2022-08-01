Gujarat: Opt for AAP if you want jobs, for BJP for spurious liquor, says Arvind Kejriwal |

Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hit out at the ruling BJP in Gujarat where it hurts the most, as he exhorted a large gathering in the Saurashtra region to vote for the AAP if they wanted employment and education for their youth or go for the BJP to feed them spurious liquor.

Referring to last week’s hooch tragedy in the Saurashtra region that claimed 42 lives while at least 100 others were hospitalised, he took potshots at Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and State BJP president CR Paatil “for not even bothering to visit the victims of the tragedy and their families.”

“I asked a BJP leader why this was so when the Chief Minister of Delhi could visit them, it should have been the duty of the Gujarat CM to immediately reach there. He told me it won’t affect our votes,” Kejriwal said, and lamented that, “They calculate only the votes.”

“Everything can’t be measured in votes, there is something like human compassion to reach out to those in stress. Especially when you are in the government,” he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister said, “I was shocked to learn that illicit liquor worth thousands of crores is sold in Gujarat day in and day out for many years. I asked the families of the hooch tragedy victims and they told me liquor is available openly and they all drink every day.”

“Not only in villages, it is the same story in the cities. In fact, it is shocking that people can also get home delivery of illicit liquor,” he added, and asked, “Who runs such a huge racket?”

The AAP chief said, “I appeal to the people and exhort them to pick the Aam Aadmi Party if you want quality education for free and employment for their youth. You may vote for the BJP if you wish to feed them spurious liquor.” The crowd loudly responded, “no-no” when he asked, “You want this for your youth” and cheered “yes-yes” when asked “if you want free education and employment.”

Pleading the youth not to commit suicide because of unemployment, Kejriwal cited the instance of a 23-year-old man who took his life out of frustration in Gujarat last week. He said, “I am telling every boy and every girl from here today that there is nothing to worry, their elder brother is here now. I appeal the same to fathers and mothers that now your son has arrived, nobody should commit suicide.”

“The elections are in December. It is a matter of just five months. I am here to give you a guarantee. Unlike other political parties, who promise Rs 15 lakh in every bank account in their manifesto but admit it was a poll-eve jhumla after winning, we do what we say. My intentions are honest, I am a well-educated person. When I make a guarantee it is after careful study of its implementation,” he went on, as the crowds heard him in rapt attention.

He said he was here to give an employment guarantee with five announcements. The first is that in the first five years of the AAP’s rule, every unemployed person will have a job. “I am not saying this off-hand. I have created 12 lakh jobs in Delhi, we know how to do it because of clean intentions and better education. Second guarantee is that we will create 10 lakh government jobs and again, we have already planned with our team how to make this happen,” he said.

Kejriwal said, “Third guarantee is that every unemployed youth will get a stipend of Rs 3,000 a month until all of them get jobs. Fourth is that we will bring legislation providing for stringent penalties in government exam paper leaks, which is a regular phenomenon in Gujarat. We will stop this.” The AAP chief added that the fifth guarantee is to make job enrolment in the cooperative sector transparent “unlike now when nepotism and corruption is the order of the day.”

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks that certain parties were distributing “free revadi” to the people and pushing the governments into a financial mess, Kejriwal asserted, “We don’t distribute free revadis to select friends and stash away the rest in Swiss banks. People’s money is used for the people – we distribute free revadis to all the people who deserve it.”

Citing the instance of the huge potholes in the newly-constructed Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh just five days after the Prime Minister inaugurated it, the AAP supremo asked, “Why did this happen? It was opened just five days ago! That’s because you distributed free revadis to a select group of building contractors.”

“Gujarat has run a public debt of a mindboggling Rs 3,50,000 crore! Where has it been used, incurring such debt for whom? For their friends and to move it to Swiss banks, what else. Let me tell you their intentions are not honest,” he asserted.

Kejriwal challenged the BJP to “create one government school anywhere in the country like we have created, create one mohalla clinic anywhere in the country like we have done in Delhi. They won’t, because they don’t have the competence and caliber to do so.” He added, “Can you believe it, they didn’t allow me to go to Singapore to showcase before world leaders the work we have done in Delhi. It was an invitation from the Singapore Government, shouldn’t we take pride that the story is about India and no political party? But no, they want only their party to be everywhere.”