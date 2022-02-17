Gujarat: Night curfew from 12 am to 5 am to be enforced in Ahmedabad and Vadodara

The government of Gujarat amid COVID-19 announced night curfew in two cities of the state, Ahmedabad and Vadodara. The new curfew timings will be in effect from 18th February to 25th February.

According to Gujarat CMO, the Night curfew will be enforced from 12 am to 5 am in Ahmedabad and Vadodara from 18th February to 25th February.

Nearly a week ago, the state govt had announced relaxation of curbs, including reducing night curfew hours in eight cities.

From February 11 to 18, curfew will be imposed in eight cities from midnight till 5 am, instead of from 10 pm to 6 am in 27 cities. The decision was taken at a core committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The eight cities where night curfew will be in place are Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar.

Businesses, including restaurants, will allowed to operate until 11 pm in these eight cities while home delivery services by restaurants and hotels are permitted 24/7. For dining-in, restaurants and hotels can permit 75 per cent occupancy.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 884 new COVID-19 cases and 13 fresh deaths, taking the overall tally to 12,18,212 and the toll to 10,851, the state health department said.

On Tuesday, the state reported less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases at 998 for the first time in nearly a month-and-a-half and 16 deaths.

Also, 2,688 patients, more than thrice the new cases, were discharged during the day, raising the tally of recoveries to 11,97,983, it said.

