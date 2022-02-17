Pre-primary schools in Gujarat re-open today

The pre-primary schools in Gujarat have re-open on Thursday bearing all Covid-19 precautions.

Punam Sidhani, Principal of HB Kapadia school, said, "The teachers and children are very excited after the announcement of the schools,"

"We have sanitized all the children when they came to the school premises and their body temperature has been checked, too. We sanitize all the classrooms every two hours for the safety of the children," she added.

A senior KG student said, "I am a 5-year old. My mother dressed me up so that I look nice on the first day. She has given me tasty and healthy food for lunch. I am happy."

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 02:09 PM IST