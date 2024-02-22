Gujarat News: Ahmedabad Society Faces High Court Action For Denying Water Connection To Resident | Representational Pic

The Gujarat High Court has issued notices to the chairman and secretary of the Ramtirtha cooperative housing society in Jivraj Park, Ahmedabad, for refusing a new water connection to a resident living in the society for the past 45 years.

Kanakben Trivedi, a resident of the society, has been facing this issue despite paying all property taxes, including water taxes, regularly. According to her complaint, the society chairman, Devendra Mishra, and secretary, Dinesh Srivastava, have been reluctant to replace the water connection of her house, even though connections of other houses were replaced by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Kanakben Trivedi's struggle

Trivedi's plight highlights a concerning trend of residents being denied basic necessities like water despite fulfilling their financial obligations. She initially approached the Vasana Police Station and the AMC, but their interventions proved unsuccessful. The society's bylaws were cited as the reason for their limited powers in the matter.

However, a recent amendment to the central government's law empowers residents like Trivedi. As per the amendment, society chairman and secretaries cannot withhold essential services like water, sewerage, or electricity without valid reasons. This provision allows residents to file complaints under Section 430 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against officials who obstruct such services.

Trivedi, aware of her rights under the new law, has filed a petition in the High Court and a complaint at the Vasana Police Station seeking action against the society officials under Section 430 of the IPC. If found guilty, the chairman and secretary could face imprisonment of up to five years.