Gujarat: New Track Slab Manufacturing Facility For Construction Of MAHSR Corridor Opened In Anand

A new Track Slab Manufacturing Facility (TSMF) for the production of Track Slabs required for the construction of ballastless track works for Mumbai –Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor, was opened on Saturday near Anand in Gujarat. The fully automated facility will produce track slabs for 116 km of double line High Speed Rail track for MAHSR Corridor.

According to National High Speed Rail Corporation, the facility spans over an area of 1 lakh square metre and houses state-of-the-art technology for production of 45,000 precast track slabs for MAHSR project. The entire facility has been constructed within eight months from its inception of civil works. 60 high-precision moulds have been procured and installed in the facility which can produce 60 track slabs per day. Approximately 200 track slabs are required per track kilometre. The facility can store up to 9000 track slabs to facilitate seamless track installation.

Fully automated

"The Track Slab Manufacturing Facility is fully automated with a Concrete Distribution System. There are various ancillary facilities to support the production of slabs like fully automated rebar processing machines, Rebar Yard for cage fabrication, RO plant, Boiler plant, Curing ponds, Electric overhead travelling (EOT) cranes, Gantry Cranes, etc. The EOTs & Gantries at major facilities like Production Shed, Rebar Shed, Store ensures a mechanized handling of track slab components" said an official.

"Before start of production a Training & Certification course was organized, wherein Japanese experts (mobilized through T&C agency JARTS from Japan) imparted training to Indian Engineers based on practices followed in Japan," added the official.

Another track slab manufacturing facility is being created at Kim Village near Surat district in Gujarat for track slab construction for the 236 km of MAHSR corridor in Gujarat.