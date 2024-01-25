Gujarat: More Than 250 Entrepreneurs Gear Up For BNI Business Conclave 2024 In Surat

FPJ

Surat: Over 250 entrepreneurs from across India and abroad are set to converge at the 7th edition of the BNI Business Conclave 2024, a three-day extravaganza of networking, product launches, and industry insights, starting February 3rd at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC).

Organized by BNI Greater Surat, a chapter of the world's largest business networking and referral organization, BNI, the conclave promises an unparalleled platform for entrepreneurs to connect, showcase their products, and strike lucrative deals. With over 2,000 members and a staggering ₹8,400 crore worth of business generated through referrals, BNI Greater Surat's track record speaks volumes about the power of their network.

Emminent personalities to speak

Adding star power to the event are keynote speakers like Boman Irani, the renowned actor and motivational speaker, Govind Dholakia, founder and chairman of SRK Diamonds, and Sneh Desai, a sought-after business coach and trainer. Their expertise and insights are sure to inspire and guide aspiring and established entrepreneurs alike.

"The annual BNI Business Conclave is a platform for our members to connect, grow, and showcase their ventures," said Dr. Nidhi Singhvi, Executive Director of BNI Greater Surat. "This year, we're going even bigger with dedicated mega meets for textiles, jewelry, and travel, along with exciting product launches by our entrepreneurs."

Conclave to attract 10,000 visitors

The conclave is expected to attract over 10,000 visitors during its three-day run. To cater to their diverse interests, the event will feature panel discussions on a range of industry-relevant topics, led by accomplished business leaders like Siddhant Agarwal, co-founder of Avimee Herbal, KVT Ramesh, founder of Pick A Book and Beej Network, and Randhir Bhalla, a corporate risk management consultant.

Masterclasses by these experts will offer practical insights and actionable strategies for attendees to implement in their own businesses.