BNI hosts the biggest business festival, “The Surat Biz Fest,” presented by Tryom Realty, powered by CRMONE and We Founder Circle.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 21: BNI Greater Surat, one of the world’s top-performing regions, will host the three-day long ‘The Surat Biz Fest’ in the diamond city of Surat, beginning March 24th at Amore and at the Platinum Hall of the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC), Sarsana on March 25th & March 26th. This event is an initiative by BNI Greater Surat and Corporate Connections.

The Surat Biz Fest’ will serve as a perfect networking destination for over 10,000+ business owners, 500+ business entities, (45+) speakers participated, 130 plus premium exhibitors, and more than 200 startup founders and participants from approximately 40+ BNI India regions. The mission of the business festival is to bring together the entire business community from all industries to participate as exhibitors, network, collaborate, and learn about new and emerging business trends. It is overall a 3 day objective-oriented, growth-focused networking event.

In the presence of Executive Director of BNI Greater Surat Mr. Gaurav Singhvi, chairman of Surat BIZFEST Atul Gupta, and co-chairman Dhara Shah, Siddharth Bhatnagar, Amanat Kagzi, Dr. Kunal Parekh, and Jinay Kapadia, the Surat Biz Fest will be inaugurated by Minister of State for Home Shri Harsh Sanghavi.

The Surat Biz Fest will also feature master classes offered by renowned keynote speakers and industry experts. The first day of the biz fest will be dedicated to the start-up fest, with two additional days focusing on other industries in which Surat and other business people from across the country will participate.

“The Surat Biz Fest is the biggest business festival in Surat,” said Atul Gupta, chairman of Surat BIZFEST. We expect over 15,000 visitors from Surat and other parts of the country to attend the business festival. The event’s theme is ‘Innovate, Impact, Inspire.”

On an inaugural day on March 24, Surat Biz Fest will be witnessing a workshop by Apurva Chamaria, head of start-ups and VC at Google India, on the ‘Rise of Bharat in Startup Ecosystem’. Apurva Arora, angel investor and managing partner of EPIC Ventures; Kashyap Pandya founder of Syncoro Ventures, Nimith Agarwal co-founder of DOCTCO, Ravi Nigam, former president of the Indus Entrepreneurs (TIE, Pune), and Vivek Kapoor co-founder of DINEOUT will be speaking on ‘Investing in Early-stage starups: The Risks and Rewards of Backing New Age businesses’.

Vijay Agarwal ex-CTO of BharatPe, Pranay Gupta co-founder of 91Springboard and founder 91Ventures, and Sandeep Dinodiya CPTO at EMIZA and ex CTO PICKRR will be speaking on ‘Transforming Traditional Businesses Through Technology’.

Apurva Agarwal founder of Universal Legal and angel investor and Chintan Oza founder of Anantam Ecosystems will be speaking on ‘Beyond Cruptocurrency: The Real World Applications of Web3/Blockchain technology’.

Siddhant Agarwal co-founde rof Avimee Herbal, Sulay Lavasi founder of Bummer, Twinkle Jain Forbes top 100 digital star and content creator, and Ainara Kaur co-founder of Belora Paris will be speaking on ‘How D2C Are leveraging social media and influencer marketing’.

Panel Speakers on 25th March, includes Sanjay Sarawagi of Laxmipati Group, Girish Luthra of Luthra Group (Environment), Ashiwan Desai of Aether Industries Limited (Chemicals), Ketan Zota of Zota Pharma Ltd (Chemicals), Milan Pareek of Jainam Securities Ltd (Equity investments), Abbas Hajoori of Sosyo Beverages Ltd (food and beverages). The session will be moderated by Gaurav V K Singhvi (WE Founder Circel Starup Investors).

The Surat Biz Fest will witness amazing master classes on Architecture, Textiles, Exports, Marketing, and Vastu from acclaimed people such as Gagan Kapoor, Sandeep Kaushik, Bindu Khurana, Ankit Mehta, and other industry veterans. Anna Durai of Anna Auto and 7 times TeDX Speaker from Chennai, Dr. Neelam Mohan, one of the most acclaimed doctors of Medanta, Gurgaon, Prof. Ramesh Arora, acclaimed author and keynote speaker, and Anurag Batra, chairman and editor-ini-chief of Business World Media Group will be the speakers.

Gaurav Singhvi, executive director of BNI Greater Surat said, “Surat shall become the financial capital of India by 2030 and Surat Biz Fest is an initiative to promote this vision. It is our attempt to promote the earning and learning culture together by having this three-day event with business exhibitions and learned speakers from across India”.

