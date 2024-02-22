Gujarat Morbi Bridge Tragedy: Prime Accused Oreva Group MD Seeks Bail From Supreme Court

In a bid to navigate the legal labyrinth ensuing from the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy, Jayshukh Patel, the embattled managing director of Oreva group company, has lodged a petition for bail in the Supreme Court. Patel's plea for release comes as a pivotal juncture in the ongoing legal proceedings, following the High Court's firm rejection of his bail application, a decision emblematic of the profound ramifications of the calamitous incident.

Morbi bridge collapse and its aftermath

The Morbi bridge collapse, a grim episode that reverberated across the nation, claimed the lives of 135 individuals, leaving in its wake a trail of devastation and despair. Amid the grief-stricken aftermath, the wheels of justice began to turn, with the police swiftly registering an FIR against ten individuals allegedly implicated in the tragedy. Among the accused are two managers, two clerks, three security guards, and one individual associated with the bridge's painting work, each facing the weight of accountability for their alleged roles in the disaster.

As legal proceedings unfolded, the High Court granted bail to a total of eight individuals ensnared in the web of culpability, signalling a glimmer of legal relief amidst the overarching spectre of culpability. However, for Jayshukh Patel, the path to freedom remains obstructed, with the High Court's steadfast denial of bail on December 19 echoing the severity of the charges levelled against him.

Patel, ensnared in a legal quagmire, finds himself entangled in a web of charges under Sections 304, 308, 337, and 114 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), emblematic of the grave nature of the allegations against him. With over a year spent behind bars, Patel's bid for bail serves as a pivotal moment in his legal odyssey, a desperate attempt to extricate himself from the clutches of incarceration and pave the way for his defense to unfold.