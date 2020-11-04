Gujarat: Massive fire at clothes godown in Ahmedabad claims 9 lives; PM Modi offers condolences

On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out at a clothes godownn in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The incident claimed lives of nine workers.
Rescue operations are underway at the fire accident site on Piplaj road in Ahmedabad.
PM Narendra Modi offered condolences to the bereaved families. He tweeted, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected."
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)