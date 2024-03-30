Gujarat: Karni Sena Members Burn Effigy Of Union Minister Parshottam Rupala In Rajkot Over His Controversial Remarks On Kshatriyas

FPJ

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finds itself in a tumultuous situation as it grapples with the fallout from controversial remarks made by Union Minister Parshottam Rupala. The Kshatriya Karni Sena, led by Geetaba Parmar, president of the Gujarat Kshatriya Karni Sena, ignited fury by burning an effigy of Rupala, who is also the BJP candidate from the Rajkot Lok Sabha Constituency. The remarks in question have divided the Kshatriya community, leading to intense agitation and demands for Rupala's removal from both candidacy and party membership.

Karni Sena's Rejection Of Rupala's Apology & Intensifying Protests

The rift within the Kshatriya community deepened following Rupala's public apology during a meeting organized by the Kshatriya Samaj in Gondal on Friday. Despite his apologies, the Karni Sena members, known for their staunch advocacy of Kshatriya interests, remain steadfast in their condemnation. They specifically target Jairajsinh Jadeja on the behest of BJP leaders, for orchestrating the meeting without extending an invitation to the Kshatriya Karni Sena, indicating a breakdown of trust and communication within the community.

Karni Sena Demands Rupala's Candidature To Be Cancelled

Geetaba Parmar, representing the Karni Sena, asserted their refusal to accept Rupala's apology, demanding the cancellation of his candidature and his expulsion from the BJP. The agitation is set to escalate, with plans for extensive protests including the placement of posters and banners against Rupala and disruptions at his public meetings. The resolve of the community members to face potential police action underscores the gravity of the situation.

Parmar Highlights Tensions In Kshatriya Community Leadership

Parmar highlighted the exclusion of women from the meeting organized by Jairajsinh Jadeja, citing it as evidence of disrespect towards the Kshatriya community's female members. She emphasized that the meeting was limited to BJP political leaders, further fueling resentment and demands for accountability. Parmar's call for the removal of "Sinh" (Lion) from Jairajsinh Jadeja's name underscores the depth of disillusionment within the community leadership.

The confrontation has extended beyond verbal exchanges, as evidenced by the attempted participation of Karni Sena women from Ahmedabad, only to be thwarted by the police. This incident points towards the escalating tensions and the determination of the Karni Sena to assert their grievances forcefully.