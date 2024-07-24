Gujarat House Collapse: 3 Women Die After House Collapses In Dwarka Amid Heavy Rainfall; Visuals Surface

Gujarat House Collapse: 3 Women Die After House Collapses In Dwarka Amid Heavy Rain Fall; Visuals Surface | ANI

Ahmedabad: In a tragic incident that has come to light from the state of Gujarat, three women died after being trapped due to a house collapse in Dwarka. NDRF teams immediately sprung into action, and recovered the bodies of the three women who were trapped under the debris. The deceased were members of the same family who resided the house that collapsed. The incident took place in Khambhalia taluka of Dwarka district in Gujarat on Tuesday evening.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Due to heavy rainfall, a house collapsed in Khambhalia taluka of Dwarka district. The NDRF team is present at the spot and a rescue operation is underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ZbcDBZvk1A — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

Even after the NDRF team rushed to the spot after getting the information about the collapse to rescue the trapped, the three women had already succumbed to the pressure of the rubble.

Speaking to PTI, NDRF inspector Bipin Kumar said, ""Our team reached the site immediately after receiving the information of a roof collapse. We pulled out three people from the rubble".

VIDEO | Three people reportedly killed as a three-storeyed building collapsed in Dwarka, Gujarat, late last night.



"Our team reached the site immediately after receiving the information of a roof collapse. We pulled out three people from the rubble," says NDRF inspector Bipin… pic.twitter.com/Yo6ArulACf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2024

It has been raining cats and dogs in the state of Gujarat rightly as predicted by the India Meteorological department. IMD has issued a red alert in Gujarat for the next 48 hours. Waterlogging and flood like situation has hit normal routine of residents of Gujarat. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Gujarat State for the next two days.

Visuals have surfaced from various parts of Gujarat where water logging has wreaked havoc.

Visuals from Bharuch

Flood like situation triggers in Navsari

Continuous heavy rainfall in Navsari district in Gujarat has caused severe water logging leading to a severe flood-like situation. Rainfall has affected the upper reaches, causing river levels to rise close to danger mark. Several roads have been blocked, severely impacting the vehicular moment in Navsari. Commuters are advised to plan their travel carefully.