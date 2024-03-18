Gujarat: High Court Declines Intervention In Foreign Student Attack Case

File | Left Scene From The Attack, Right Gujarat High Court

The Gujarat High Court has declined to take suo motu (on its own motion) cognizance of the recent incident where two foreign students were allegedly attacked by a mob while performing namaz on the Gujarat University campus. The court, led by Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal, emphasized the role of the police in investigating such matters.

"The police will look into it, that is not a matter of Public Interest Litigation (PIL)," Chief Justice Agarwal stated. "Every matter is not a matter of PIL. Every incident in the city is not a matter for the High Court to take up suo motu."

Crime Branch Arrests Two People, Search On For Other Attackers

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch have arrested two people in connection with the attack on Afghani students offering namaz in the hostel ground at Gujarat University late Saturday night. The arrested individuals have been identified as Hitesh Mewada, a resident of Sola, and Bharat Patel, a resident of Vastral.

Police are searching for at least seven other attackers who barged into the A-block hostel and assaulted foreign students offering prayers for Ramadan.

Unidentified Individuals Attack International Students Offering Namaz

The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, involved a group of unidentified individuals entering the international students' hostel and attacking those performing prayers. Reports suggest five students, including those from Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan, African nations, and Afghanistan, were injured, with two requiring hospitalization. The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and are investigating the case.

Justice Agrawal Stresses Police Force To Look Into The Matter

Chief Justice Agarwal's remarks come amidst calls for the High Court to intervene directly in the investigation. "Please don't make us inspectors or investigating officers," she stressed. "There is a Police force to look into the issue. They will probe."

The High Court's decision highlights the established division of responsibilities within the legal system. While the judiciary plays a crucial role in upholding the law and ensuring justice, the initial investigation of criminal cases falls within the purview of the police. Suo motu cognizance is typically reserved for exceptional circumstances where immediate judicial intervention is deemed necessary.

Attack Raises Concern Over Religious Intolerance In India

The alleged attack on the foreign students has sparked concern about religious intolerance and the safety of international students in India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has assured that the state government is taking strict action against the perpetrators. The swiftness and effectiveness of the police investigation will be crucial in bringing those responsible to justice and upholding the safety of all students within Gujarat University.