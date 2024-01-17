Gujarat: Herdsmen Attack SMC Workers While Rounding Up Stray Cattle In Pandesara (Video)

Gujarat: Herdsmen Attack SMC Workers While Rounding Up Stray Cattle In Pandesara |

A tense showdown erupted in Pandesara on Wednesday afternoon as an anti-cattle squad from the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) clashed with a group of herdsmen, leaving one employee with serious head injuries and two others bruised and shaken. The incident highlights the ongoing struggle between animal welfare, public safety, and the livelihoods of cattle owners in the city.

How did the showdown occur?

The skirmish unfolded near Khadi Bridge, where the SMC team attempted to round up stray cattle loitering on an open plot. According to reports, the herdsman's family resisted the seizure, sparking a heated argument. The verbal spat quickly escalated into physical violence when a youth from the family allegedly attacked the squad members with sticks.

"There was a quarrel between the cattle owners and the squad members," confirmed NK Kamalia, Police Inspector of Pandesara police station. "One employee sustained serious head injuries and was immediately transferred to the New Civil Hospital for treatment." The police responded swiftly, arriving at the scene to de-escalate the situation and initiate legal action. "A crime will be registered against the individual responsible for causing grievous harm to the municipal staff," asserted Kamalia.

The very real challenge of stray cattle

This violent incident highlights the persistent challenge posed by stray cattle in Surat. Pedestrians and motorists frequently encounter these wandering animals on busy roads, leading to accidents and injuries. In an attempt to curb this menace, the SMC has formed dedicated teams across various zones to capture and manage stray cattle populations.

Read Also Gujarat: Surat Zoo Welcomes 2 Healthy Asiatic Wolf Cubs

However, the issue remains complex, with the livelihoods of many cattle owners intertwined with their herds.

"These stray cattle cause a lot of trouble," shared local resident Meena Shah. "They damage gardens, block traffic, and create a potential safety hazard. But we also understand the concerns of the cattle owners. This situation needs a balanced approach that prioritizes both animal welfare and public safety."