Gujarat: Surat Zoo Welcomes 2 Healthy Asiatic Wolf Cubs

Asiatic Wolf Cubs Born at Surat's Sarthana Zoo! | FPJ Surat

In a heartening development for conservation efforts, a pair of Asiatic wolves at the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)-run Nature Park and Zoo at Sarthana have successfully welcomed two healthy cubs. Marking a momentous occasion for the zoo, the cubs arrived on January 4, 2024, in the open yard, bringing renewed hope for the critically endangered species.

2 healthy Asiatic wolf cubs light up the day

"We are elated with the fact that the Asiatic wolf has given birth to two healthy cubs," proclaimed Dr. Rajesh Patel, Zoo Superintendent. "The cubs are doing very well, and their arrival signifies a significant step forward in our breeding program."

The 2 new-borns snuggle against each other. | FPJ Surat

Previously acquired from Jaipur Zoo via an animal exchange program in July 2023, the wolf pair initially underwent a mandatory quarantine period. However, careful monitoring revealed positive signs of fertility, prompting the pregnant wolf's transfer to a specially prepared underground cage for birthing. The cubs' arrival has ignited joy amongst the zoo staff and animal enthusiasts alike, as the Asiatic wolf population faces constant threats due to habitat loss and human intervention.

Reproductive cycle of a wolf

Dr. Patel elaborated on the wolf's reproductive cycle, "The pregnancy period for a wolf is typically around 60 to 72 days, and their breeding season spans from October to January. We diligently monitored the pair throughout this period, ensuring a suitable environment for successful pup rearing."

Read Also Surat Woman Paints Epic Tale Of Ramayana On Hands Of 51 Ladies Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration

Currently, the focus remains on providing the mother and cubs with the best possible care, allowing them to bond and thrive in their secure enclosure. Zoo officials plan to introduce the new arrivals to the public once they've acclimated to their surroundings and reached an appropriate age.

“With the successful breeding of this majestic species, the Sarthana Zoo has contributed significantly to conservation efforts,” said a senior zoo officer.