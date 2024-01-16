Gujarat Govt Initiates Outreach to Migrant Workers Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Who got what in Gujarat cabinet headed by CM Bhupendra Patel; check the full list here | File Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government in Gujarat has initiated a thorough outreach programme that is aimed at migrant workers across the state. This has been done as a strategic move in preparation for the upcoming Loksabha elections.

Under the initiative named 'Tran Vaat Tamari, Tran Amaari' (Three things for you, three for us), the Gujarat police has been actively engaging with migrant communities to grasp their concerns and resolve local issues. This proactive approach aims to strengthen the government's rapport with the migrant workforce, potentially influencing their votes in the upcoming elections.

The groundwork for this initiative was evident as officers from the Pipodara police station in Kosamba GIDC met with migrant leaders to gain insights into the challenges faced by the community. This campaign signals a departure from traditional political strategies, focusing on grassroots-level interactions to understand and address the issues affecting migrant workers.

Details On Tran Vaat Tamari, Tran Amaari Campaign

The campaign emphasizes a collaborative approach, encouraging police stations across Gujarat to actively participate in engaging with the local migrant communities. The 'Tran Vaat Tamari, Tran Amaari' initiative is designed not only to identify problems but also to create a platform for resolving them, showcasing the government's commitment to inclusivity and responsiveness.

Sources said the Gujarat government is committed to the welfare of every citizen, including the migrant workforce that contributes significantly to Gujarat's development. Through 'Tran Vaat Tamari, Tran Amaari,' the government aims to build a strong bridge of communication, ensuring that their concerns are heard and addressed."

A spokesperson from the Gujarat Police highlighted the significance of the initiative, saying, "This campaign goes beyond the conventional political playbook. It showcases a genuine effort to connect with the grassroots and address issues faced by the migrant community. By fostering a dialogue, we hope to foster trust and understanding."

Bhagirath Behera, a prominent migrant leader, shared his thoughts on the initiative, stating, "It's refreshing to see the government actively seeking our opinions and understanding our problems. This initiative has the potential to bring about positive changes for our community, and we appreciate the effort to create a direct channel of communication."

As the BJP-led government in Gujarat takes proactive steps to connect with the migrant workforce through 'Tran Vaat Tamari, Tran Amaari,' it remains to be seen how this approach will impact the political landscape in the upcoming Loksabha elections.