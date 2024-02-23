Gujarat: Govt Employees Agitate For Old Pension Scheme Ahead Of PM Modi's State Visit | Freepik

In a move likely to cast a shadow over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Gujarat, hundreds of government employees, primarily teachers, have begun an agitation demanding the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The protest, staged at the Satyagrah camp in Gandhinagar, highlights the long-standing discontent surrounding the New Pension Scheme (NPS) implemented by the government.

Teachers urge govt to reverse OPS

The teachers, represented by their union, are urging the government to revert to the OPS, which they believe offers a more secure and predictable post-retirement income compared to the NPS, which is market-linked and considered riskier by many. The demonstrators argue that the NPS provides insufficient returns and leaves retired employees financially vulnerable.

When approached by media personnel regarding the state government's stance on the OPS, spokesperson Rishikesh Patel offered a non-committal response. He stated that various issues, both significant and minor, tend to surface during election periods. However, he claimed to have no information on the OPS and redirected the conversation towards Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit and the inauguration of various development projects scheduled for February 25th.

Govt's evasive response fuels frustration

This evasive response from the government spokesperson has further fuelled the frustration of the protesting teachers. They perceive it as a deliberate attempt to deflect attention away from their concerns, particularly in the lead-up to the Prime Minister's visit. The union representatives have vowed to continue their agitation until the government addresses their demands and commits to implementing the OPS.

The demand for the OPS has gained significant traction in recent months, with several states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand already announcing its reimplementation. The Gujarat government, however, has remained hesitant, citing potential financial burdens. This issue is expected to remain a contentious point in the upcoming state elections, with both the ruling BJP and the opposition parties likely to use it as a key campaign plank.