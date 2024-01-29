Gujarat: Election Commission Announces Poll Dates For State's Rajya Sabha Seats; BJP Holds Advantage

Election Commission of India | File pic

Gandhinagar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set the stage for the electoral battleground in Gujarat, declaring the polling dates for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for 27th February, if required. With a total of four seats up for contention, the elections will witness a face-off between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main opposition, Congress.

The ECI unveiled the election program for 56 Rajya Sabha seats, spanning 15 states, where the current members' terms are set to conclude. In Gujarat, the electoral drama will unfold on 27th February, with the counting of votes taking place on the same day.

Upcoming Elections To Determine Fate Of Key Political Players

As the BJP and Congress each hold two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, the upcoming elections will determine the fate of key political figures. Union Cabinet Ministers Parshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya represent the ruling BJP, while Naran Rathwa and Amiben Yagnik hold seats for the main opposition Congress. The balance of power in these crucial seats hangs in the balance.

The BJP's strength in the state assembly, boasting 156 out of 182 seats, positions the party favorably to secure all four Rajya Sabha seats. However, the grand old party, Congress, faces a challenging scenario with its reduced representation of 15 seats in the state assembly, following recent resignations.

Gujarat currently holds 11 Rajya Sabha seats, with a member's tenure spanning six years. The elections for these seats occur once every two years, with the distribution being 4-4-3 seats respectively.

Congress' Shrinking Presence

Congress, currently devoid of representation in Gujarat's lower house of parliament, possesses only three Rajya Sabha members from the state. Post these elections, Congress is anticipated to retain just one Rajya Sabha seat, held by State Party Chief Shaktisinh Gohil. The terms of outgoing Rajya Sabha members Amee Yagnik and Naran Rathwa are slated to conclude on 2nd April this year.

The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat carry significant weight, not only in determining the representation of key political players but also in shaping the political landscape of the state. The BJP's numerical advantage and Congress' attempt to hold its ground add intrigue to the electoral narrative, making it a closely watched political event in the days to come.