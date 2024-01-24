Political Turmoil In Gujarat As Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadia Contemplates Joining BJP Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Arjun Modhwadia, Congress MLA | MELVYN THOMA

Arjun Modhwadia, the Congress MLA representing Porbandar in Gujarat, is now in the spotlight as his potential departure is being widely discussed. If the speculations hold true, Modhwadia will be the next in line to abandon the Congress ship for the BJP. The timing of these transitions is strategic, aligning with the BJP's preparations for the looming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP's proactive approach in Gujarat underscores its determination to fortify its position in the state ahead of the general elections. By strategically welcoming leaders from other parties, the BJP aims to consolidate its influence and broaden its support base

Change in political landscape of Gujarat

As the political landscape in Gujarat has recently undergone significant shifts in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the state is witnessing a wave of resignations and party-switching among its leaders. The recent departure of Gujarat Congress MLA from Bijapur, CJ Chavda, has sent ripples through the political circles, and now, speculations are rife that Congress MLA from Porbandar, Arjun Modhwadia, may follow suit by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The anticipation is building as sources suggest that Modhwadia could make the move in the first week of February, adding another layer of complexity to the dynamic political landscape.

Unexpected alliances

The political scenario in Gujarat has been marked by unexpected alliances and departures in recent days. The Bharatiya Janata Party, sensing the approaching Lok Sabha elections, has sounded the election bugle by inaugurating the central offices for all Lok Sabha seats in the state. The BJP's 'Operation Lots' is in full swing, aimed at assimilating leaders from rival parties, primarily Congress and AAP, into its fold.

The political upheaval began with the resignation of CJ Chavda, a seasoned Congress MLA from Bijapur. Chavda, known for his long-standing association with the Congress, surprised many by stepping down from his position. Reports indicate that he is on the verge of joining the BJP, a move that could reshape the political dynamics in Gujarat. With the veteran leader making such a move, attention has now shifted to Arjun Modhwadia.