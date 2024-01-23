Gujarat: BJP Launches Early Campaign Blitz; Aims To Secure All 26 Lok Sabha Seats

JP Nadda |

Gandhinagar: Amid the resounding echoes of the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony at the newly consecrated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, BJP National President JP Nadda made a fervent call for retaining power in Gujarat as the party gears up for the forthcoming general elections.

Inaugurating the election office for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, currently represented by Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda marked the launch of a robust campaign strategy to secure all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Addressing the gathering in Gujarat's financial capital, Nadda emphasised the transformative impact of the Modi government, citing that around 25 crore people have been uplifted from poverty, echoing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asserted that it is crucial for the BJP to remain in power to fulfill the PM's dream of eradicating poverty entirely.

"Under the leadership of the PM, the Modi government has significantly improved people's lives. Reports from the IMF indicate that over 13.5 crore people were lifted from poverty, and the latest NITI Aayog report affirms that around 25 crore people have experienced an upliftment. Our goal is to make India first in the world under the leadership of Narendra Modi," stated Nadda passionately.

Launching the election offices for all Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat, Nadda highlighted the state's precedence in taking early initiatives. Responding to questions about the early kick-off, he stated, "BJP first, Gujarat first, and under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we have to make India first in the world."

Read Also Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Key Highlights Of Grand Consecration Ceremony Led By PM Narendra Modi

Nadda underscored the accomplishments of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, noting that four crore houses are ready for the poor. "It is the PM's dream that nobody should live in huts or shanties but should have a 'Pukka' house to live in," he added, underscoring the commitment to providing quality housing for all.

The inaugural event saw the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP State President CR Paatil, and local legislators from the BJP. While physically inaugurating the Gandhinagar seat, Nadda virtually inaugurated the remaining 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, broadcasting the event live to all election offices. As the election fervor gains momentum, the BJP's early launch signals an assertive bid to secure a sweeping victory in Gujarat's Lok Sabha seats.