Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: List Of Unique Gifts Presented From All Over India To Celebrate Consecration Ceremony

Ayodhya Ram Mandir | File

In a heartwarming display of devotion and unity, gifts from across the country are streaming into Ayodhya to mark the consecration of the grand Shri Ram temple. Among the noteworthy offerings are,

A 2100 kg bell from Jalesar

A colossal 2100 kg Ashtadhatu bell from Jalesar, Etah, Uttar Pradesh, has been installed as the largest bell in the temple complex. This majestic bell, with a construction cost of ₹25 lakh, stands at an impressive six feet in height and five feet in width. Crafted over four years, the bell's resonance is expected to echo far and wide, filling the air with an awe-inspiring sound that captivates all who hear it.

Laddus galore from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Adding to the festivities, Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh has sent a generous offering of five lakh laddus to celebrate the consecration. State Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav's directive led to producing these delectable treats at the Mahakaleshwar temple complex's Laddu Prasad manufacturing unit. Made from pure desi ghee and an array of dry fruits, the laddus weighs around 250 quintals.

The ingredients include 80 quintals of ghee, 90 quintals of sugar, 70 quintals of chana dal, 20 quintals of rava, 10 quintals of rava, five quintals of raisins, and one quintal of cardamom. These mouthwatering laddus are poised to sweeten the auspicious occasion.

Chhattisgarh sends abundance of rice, vegetables, and more

Chhattisgarh, Lord Ram's maternal birthplace, actively participates in the grand ceremony. On December 30, 2023, the state dispatched 3,000 quintals of rice in 11 trucks collected from all 33 districts. The rice, including the finest varieties, was utilized in the Mahabhandara of Lord Shri Ram on January 22. Additionally, 100 tonnes of vegetables have been sent to contribute to the elaborate preparations.

Rajasthan's mustard oil infusion

From the heartland of Rajasthan, 2100 casks of mustard oil have been sent from Jaipur for the consecration ceremony. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma flagged off the yatra, symbolizing the significance of this gesture. The mustard oil, sourced from across the country, will be used in making the Prasad for the devotees visiting Ramlala.

Gujarat's aromatic offering: Incense sticks and sarees

Vadodara, Gujarat, has contributed a 108-foot-long incense stick crafted from a blend of desi cow dung, ghee, and aromatic herbs. Weighing 3,610 kg, this colossal incense stick is expected to burn for about one and a half months, spreading its fragrant aroma up to 50 km. In addition, a special saree from Surat, adorned with a Ram Temple-themed necklace made of 5,000 American diamonds and two kg of silver, has been gifted to the Ram Mandir Trust by a generous diamond merchant from Surat.

Maharashtra's culinary delight

Nagpur-based chef Vishnu Manohar has announced a delectable contribution for the devotees attending the Pran Pratistha ceremony - 7,000 kg of 'Ram Halwa'. This sweet treat promises to be a culinary delight for those partaking in the joyous occasion.

As Ayodhya prepares for the momentous consecration of the Shri Ram temple, these diverse and heartfelt offerings from every corner of the country exemplify the collective spirit of reverence and celebration.