Gujarat: Drunk Woman Abuses & Attacks Cops In Vadodara, Video Goes Viral

Drunk Woman Abuses & Attacks Cops In Vadodara

Vadodara: In a shocking incident, a woman was detained for fighting with the cops under the influence of alcohol in Gujarat's Vadodara. The woman was in an inebriated condition even after alcohol is banned in the state. Liquor is still being sold and consumed in Gujarat even after alcohol has been banned in the state. The incident has been caught on camera is doing rounds on social media. The woman can be seen in the video, abusing and trying to hit the cops on the road. The woman can be seen pulling and trying to hit male police officers.

Drunk woman detained after high drama

The woman has been detained by the police for driving under the influence of alcohol and also trying to fight with police personnel. A case has been registered against the woman in connection with the matter. The incident occurred after the police stopped the woman who was driving her car at night for checking. Traffic Police has been on high alert and also checking has been increased in the state after the horrific accident that occurred on ISKCON bridge in Ahmedabad.

Woman attacks cops

The woman's car was also stopped while the police was conducting checking on the road near Gotri Gokul Nagar in Vadodara. The woman was found to be drunk after which a woman officer asked her to come out of the car and let the police to check her car to which the woman got furious and started abusing and also started fighting with the lady officer. The lady officer avoided the woman who was trying to hit her and asked her to stay calm. The woman was uncontrollable, she also slapped a male police officer who was present on duty at the time of checking.

Woman tried to film police officers

Initially, the woman tried to film the police officer who stopped her car for a check. The woman police officer asked the woman not to film her to which the woman ignored and continued to film the police officer. The police officer then took the woman's mobile phone from her after which the woman started fighting with the police officer. The woman police officer then gave her phone to a male police officer present at the spot. The woman then started to fight with the male police officer and tried to take her mobile phone back from the officer. When the woman got her phone back, she started abusing the police officers and also made abusive gestures in front of the cops.

(Warning: Strong language used, viewers' discretion is advised)

Police initiates probe

After a high drama that went on for some time in the middle of the road the woman was detained by the police. The police has registered a case against the woman and have initiated further probe in connection with the matter.