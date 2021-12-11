Gujarat: Dog hostel facility set up in Vadodara

Hostel facility for Dogs is set up in Vadodara of Gujrat to provide them temporary house when their owners need to travel anywhere during emergencies.

"Concept is to provide shelter to the pets of people who travel in emergencies. We provide basic facilities of walking twice a day, freshening up 4-times, basic puppy training & grooming once a week." said Jignesh Brahmakshatriya, trainer.

Dog hostel facility set up in Vadodara, Gujarat



Concept is to provide shelter to the pets of people who travel in emergencies. We provide basic facilities of walking twice a day, freshening up 4-times, basic puppy training & grooming once a week: Jignesh Brahmakshatriya, trainer pic.twitter.com/i0WJm450MF — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

ALSO READ Thane: Tempo driver booked for rash driving and killing stray dog

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 04:18 PM IST