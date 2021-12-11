e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 04:18 PM IST

Gujarat: Dog hostel facility set up in Vadodara

ANI
Hostel facility for Dogs is set up in Vadodara of Gujrat to provide them temporary house when their owners need to travel anywhere during emergencies.

"Concept is to provide shelter to the pets of people who travel in emergencies. We provide basic facilities of walking twice a day, freshening up 4-times, basic puppy training & grooming once a week." said Jignesh Brahmakshatriya, trainer.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 04:18 PM IST
