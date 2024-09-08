Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar

Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen | Pexels (Representative Image)

Gandhinagar: Doctors at Himmatnagar Civil Hospital have successfully saved the life of an elderly man by performing a critical surgery to remove a 15cm neem twig from his stomach. The patient, Jenaji Makwana, a 65-year-old farmer from Lakroda village in the Manasa taluka of Gandhinagar district, is now recovering in the ICU, with doctors reporting that his condition is stable.

Temporary Relief

As per reports, Jenaji had been suffering from pain on the left side of his abdomen for the past one and a half months. His family sought medical help at both private and government hospitals in Manasa and Gandhinagar, where he was given pain medication that provided only temporary relief. However, the pain persisted, leading the family to bring him to Himmatnagar Civil Hospital.

Tests Conducted

Upon his arrival at the hospital, doctors conducted a series of tests, including CT scans, sonography, X-rays and others. These tests revealed the presence of a foreign object in his abdomen. The team initially was not able to identify the object which was lodged inside the abdomen. The doctors decided to perform an emergency surgery.

Emergency Surgery Completed

The surgery, which lasted about an hour, involved making an incision in Jenaji's abdomen, where doctors discovered a 15cm long neem twig lodged inside his abdomen. After carefully removing the twig and cleaning the affected area, the surgery was successfully completed. There are no reports of how the neem twig slipped into his stomach, however, it was successfully removed by the doctors after a long struggle.

Full Recovery Expected

Jenaji is currently under close observation in the ICU at Himmatnagar Civil Hospital. Thanks to the prompt and skilled efforts of the medical team, he is expected to recover fully.