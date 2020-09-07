Gujarat cops thrash 3 Dalits, land in soup

Ahmedabad

Twenty-four hours after the criminal complaint is lodged against the police officer and two jawans for the police atrocity there is no action yet. On Saturday evening, the Limbdi Police team thrashed dalits, just because they were selling and drinking country liquor. They were arrested for selling and drinking liquor. The Limbdi town is 120 km south west from the Gujarat capital, Gandhinagar.

Surendranagar’s Deputy Superintendent of Police SJ Pawar told to The Free Press Journal that on Sunday evening a dalit, Prakash Chavda, lodged a complaint against police SI Sanjay Varu and two others under IPC sections 323 ( Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person) and other sections of Atrocity act.

He added, “I am heading the investigation and we have started recording statements and if the allegations hold water, the officer blamed will be arrested soon.”

Victim Prakash Chavda in his complaint alleged, “After their arrest, he along with two other accused Devraj Chavda and Hasmukh Chavda were taken to Limbdi police station, where PSI Varu first flogged him with his official belt, later even Devraj and Hasmukh too were whipped by the officer and two other jawans. He was beaten twice and the officer made casteist remarks against them.”

Chavda stated, “On Sunday afternoon, we were released on bail and after reaching home, because of pain we decided to get treated at the general hospital and later lodged a complaint against the officer and two others.”