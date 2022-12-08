e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma resigns after party's defeat in Assembly polls

Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma resigns after party's defeat in Assembly polls

Sharma had led the so-called 'silent campaign' against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat Congress in-charge Dr Raghu Sharma | ANI
Follow us on

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma has resigned taking moral responsibility of the party's defeat in the state Assembly polls, party office-bearers said on Thursday. 

Sharma had led the so-called 'silent campaign' against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state. 

"Taking moral responsibility for the unexpected defeat, Sharma has resigned as in-charge of the state Congress," sources in the Gujarat party unit said. 

State Congress president Jagdish Thakor likely to follow Sharma's footsteps

State Congress president Jagdish Thakor is also likely to follow soon, they added. 

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said despite the party's hard work, the loss was unprecedented. 

"We will take stock of the situation," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP on Thursday headed for a record victory in Gujarat as counting of votes entered the last leg, giving the ruling party a lead in 100 seats and a win in another 57 seats in the 182-member state Assembly.

The Congress party was seen finishing a distant second - it had won 6 seats and was leading in 10 others, while the Aam Aadmi Party was leading in 5 seats.

Others, including independent candidates, were ahead in 4 seats, the Election Commission said.

Read Also
Gujarat Election Result: BJP surges ahead of Cong, AAP in early trends   
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Election 2022 Results: AAP becomes national party, here's what it means

Gujarat Election 2022 Results: AAP becomes national party, here's what it means

Mainpuri Bypoll Results: SP candidate Dimple Yadav registers historic win, beats Raghuraj Singh...

Mainpuri Bypoll Results: SP candidate Dimple Yadav registers historic win, beats Raghuraj Singh...

Who is Farhat Khan? Know all about controversial book author arrested from Pune

Who is Farhat Khan? Know all about controversial book author arrested from Pune

Election Results 2022: Cong wrests power from BJP in Himachal Pradesh, wins 35 seats out of 68,...

Election Results 2022: Cong wrests power from BJP in Himachal Pradesh, wins 35 seats out of 68,...

Gujarat Election Results 2022: 'Thank You Gujarat': PM Modi expresses gratitude for landslide...

Gujarat Election Results 2022: 'Thank You Gujarat': PM Modi expresses gratitude for landslide...