Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS seize 50 kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore from Pakistani boat off state coast. | PTI

The Indian Coast Guard, in conjunction with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad, apprehended a Pakistani boat with six crew members near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on Saturday, October 8. Additionally, the coast guard team recovered 50 kg of heroin worth Rs 350 crores on the international market, as reported by ANI.

For further investigation, the boat is being brought to Jakhau in the Kutch district.

Read Also Indian Coast Guard – US Coast Guard conduct joint exercise

"Indian Coast Guard, in joint ops with ATS Gujarat, apprehended a Pakistani boat Al Sakar with 6 crew members & 50 kg of heroin worth Rs 350 crores market value in the early hrs of today, Oct 8, close to International Maritime Boundary Line(IMBL)," said Indian Coast Guard (ICG) officials, according to ANI

The incident is the second in the state in less than a month. According to ANI, ICG officials earlier apprehended 40 kg of heroin worth approximately Rs 200 crore from a Pakistani boat on 14 September.

Read Also Captain of Coast Guard ship that intercepted Pakistani boat with Heroin in 2015 testifies in court