Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Likely To Hold Cabinet Meeting At Ayodhya's Ram Mandir | File Photo

As the political landscape buzzes with speculation, the possibility of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel holding the next cabinet meeting at the newly consecrated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is gaining momentum.

He could be making a significant visit to Ayodhya

The conjectures arise following the decision of the state ruling party to visit Ayodhya after the completion of its inaugural ceremony. If these assumptions hold true, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his ministers, could soon be making a significant visit to Ayodhya in the upcoming days.

Against the backdrop of impending Lok Sabha elections

The strategic move is seen against the backdrop of the impending Lok Sabha elections, with the budget session of the Legislative Assembly slated to commence in the early weeks of February. Scheduled to extend until February 29, this session gains additional significance as top BJP leaders, state office-bearers, MLAs, and senior party members from Gujarat are set to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The ruling party aims to solidify its electoral standing

With ambitions to secure all 26 Lok Sabha seats, the ruling party aims to solidify its electoral standing, leaving little room for opposition. The action-packed schedule begins on February 1, with Governor Acharya Devvrat delivering his speech. Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai is poised to present the budget on February 2, initiating a 12-day debate on the proposed budget.

Read Also Gujarat CM Inaugurates Student Start-up Hub For Budding Entrepreneurs

“This confluence of political and religious events sets the stage for a dynamic political landscape in Gujarat, with the prospect of a cabinet meeting at the sacred precincts of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya looming large” said a BJP functionary on condition of anonymity.