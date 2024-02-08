Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel Flags Off Astha Special Train From Sabarmati; Enthusiastic Devotees Embark On Pilgrimage To Ayodhya |

Gujarat: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a significant milestone in religious tourism as he flagged off the first Astha Special train from Sabarmati railway station to Ayodhya on Wednesday night. Amidst a vibrant atmosphere charged with spiritual fervor, approximately 1,400 devout pilgrims embarked on their journey from Ahmedabad to the revered Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The departure of the train was preceded by a religious ceremony conducted by Patel himself, symbolizing the auspicious beginning of this pilgrimage.

The Astha Special train, laden with devotees hailing from various areas and districts of Ahmedabad, radiated unique enthusiasm and joy among its passengers, all eagerly anticipating the darshan of Ram Lalla. Prior to the train's departure, Chief Minister Patel graciously met with the devotees, extending his heartfelt wishes for a safe and successful journey ahead.

Various Dignitaries Graced The Event

The Sabarmati railway station, usually bustling with daily commuters, transformed into a jubilant festival ground as the Astha Special train set forth on its sacred voyage. Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma, along with prominent leaders and officials including MLAs of Ahmedabad city and BJP in-charge Sanjay Patel, graced the occasion, further amplifying the sense of communal celebration.

This initiative follows the recent commencement of direct flights from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya by Indigo Airlines, inaugurated on January 10. Offering an alternative mode of transportation, the flight covers the distance in approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes, providing a swift and convenient option for pilgrims. At the Ahmedabad airport, Indigo Airlines staff adorned in attire representing Lord Shriram, Mother Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman ji, greet passengers with resounding chants of 'Jai Jai Shriram', enhancing the spiritual ambiance.

In its inaugural flight, 148 passengers, including Surat MLA Purnesh Modi, embarked on the journey to Ayodhya, marking the commencement of a new chapter in air connectivity between the two cities. These developments signify the government's commitment to facilitating pilgrimage and strengthening cultural ties between Gujarat and Ayodhya.