Mumbai: Aastha Special Train With BJP & Bajrang Dal Supporters Departed From CSMT For Ayodhya

Representational Image | PTI

Aastha Special,' a 20-coach train departed from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Monday night, bound for Ayodhya. This pilgrimage, aimed at fostering unity among devotees. The train departed from CSMT at around 10.30 pm. The train was booked by BJP and Bajrang Dal supporters.

Ahead of the train's departure, hundreds of devotees gathered at the iconic terminus, creating an atmosphere charged with anticipation and devotion. The 'Aastha Special' is not just a mode of transportation; it signifies a shared journey towards spiritual enlightenment for those on board.

Catering services for the pilgrimage are being provided by the Indian Railway Catering Corporation (IRCTC). Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a moment to address the devotees before the departure, emphasizing the significance of the collective pilgrimage and urging unity among participants.