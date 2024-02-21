Gujarat Cities Ranked High In NCRB Crime Report, Opposition Targets Government

Representational Image | Freepik

The opposition party in the Gujarat state assembly on Wednesday, expressed that the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data showed that two of the Gujarat cities were placed in the top 10 crime cities of India, which established the fact that crime in Gujarat was on the rise.

Figures from the NCRB

Citing figures from the NCRB Shailesh Parmar, the Congress legislator from Danilimda on Wednesday, while speaking on the budget proposals on home department said, "The crime rate of Delhi is 150.6, Chennai 101.6, Ahmedabad 96.6, Mumbai 73.3 and Surat 64.3 placing Surat at the third place and Ahmedabad on the fifth place as far as crime in major cities is concerned. Surat is the place from where the Home minister comes."

"The BJP ruled government often boasts about the safety of women in Gujarat, but the real data shows something else. In 2021, the crime rate against women was 22.10% compared to that it rose in 2022 to 22.90%."

Liquor policy of the Gujarat government

Talking on the liquor policy of the Gujarat government recently amended by bringing in a relaxation in the Gandhinagar International Finance Tech-City (GIFT), Parmar said, "Here in the land of Mahatma Gandhi Gujarat, prohibition on liquor is effective. Since decades, various sorts of industries have been set up in the state and many have come from outside and prospered, but never have they complained or asked to lift the prohibition. So what is the reason for which the government has relaxed this law for the GIFT City? Gujarat has been known for trade and business and people from all across do come and visit but they don't go asking for liquor," said Parmar.

"The crime in the state is on the rise and not only liquor but the use of drugs is also increasing which is destroying the youth which is a worrying picture for the state. In 2022-23 more than ₹6200 crore worth drugs was nabbed in the state. Gujarati is a prohibited state, despite that more than 53 lakh bottles of liquor and 47 lakh Beer tins were nabbed ,which is worth more than 264 crore and 15 crore respectively in a gap of 5 years," pointed Parmar.

"Besides these vices, crime and criminal cases are on the rise. In 2020-21, there were 934 cases of murder which rose to 955 in 22-23. There were 2,073 case of rapes in 2020 21, which rose to 2,209 in 2022-23. There were 9,435 cases of theft in 2020 21 compared to 16,563 cases in 2022-23. There are around 20,000 cases of crime like murder, rape theft, heists, molestation which are unsolved or pending and the state police is yet to nab more than 29,300 culprits accused in crime," added Parmar.