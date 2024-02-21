Video: Indian & African Students Clash In Parul University Over Alleged Racist Incident In Gujarat's Vadodara

Vadodara: A video has sparked outrage online, showcasing a violent altercation between a group of African and Indian students at the Parul University campus hostel in Vadodara, Gujarat. The video, posted on Twitter by the handle 'Ghar Ke Kalesh', alleges that the students engaged in a brawl over racist remarks made by one group towards the other. The incident has raised concerns about racial tensions within the university and the safety of its international students.

Kalesh between african and Gujrati students in Parul University Campus Hostel in Vadodara Gujarat Over some R*cist Comment's

The video, which has garnered significant traction online, shows several students engaged in a physical fight. Shouting and scuffling can be heard, with individuals throwing punches and kicks. While the exact details of the altercation remain unclear, the video's caption claims it stemmed from "alleged racist comments" made by Indian students towards their African counterparts. Udit Kumar Singh also tweeted on the brawl between African and Gujarati students at Parul University campus.

University yet to issue official statement

Despite the video's virality, Parul University has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident. This lack of communication has further fueled online speculation and criticism, with many users demanding an investigation into the matter and appropriate action against those involved.

This incident comes just months after a paper leak scandal rocked Parul University, leading to the arrest of a student and an office assistant in November 2023. The university's reputation has taken a hit due to these recent events, raising concerns about its ability to maintain a safe and inclusive environment for all its students.

Clash over alleged racist incident

The alleged racial element of the current incident adds another layer of complexity to the situation. While the specifics of the altercation remain unconfirmed, the video serves as a stark reminder of the potential for racial tensions to escalate into violence. It is crucial for Parul University to address this issue head-on, conducting a thorough investigation and implementing measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

“The university's response in the coming days will be closely monitored. It has a responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of all its students, regardless of their origin or ethnicity. A transparent and decisive approach is necessary to rebuild trust and foster a more inclusive campus environment” said a social activist in Vadodara.