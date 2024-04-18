Gujarat BJP Chief CR Patil Missed Vijaya Muhurat For Nomination Filing, Supporters Disappointed

The anticipation and fervor surrounding Gujarat BJP Chief CR Patil's nomination filing for the Navsari Lok Sabha seat were met with disappointment as he had to return without filing his papers on Thursday. Tens of hundreds of BJP workers in Surat and Navsari had rallied in anticipation of witnessing Patil's official nomination, only to witness a delay in the proceedings.

Patil's planned mammoth rally for the filing of his nomination papers at the Navsari district collector’s office attracted a significant turnout of supporters on Thursday. However, despite the enthusiastic gathering, Patil was unable to reach the collector's office in time to file his nomination during the auspicious ‘Vijay Muhurat’ at 12:39 pm, ultimately necessitating his return without completing the formalities. Patil is now slated to file his nomination papers on April 19.

BJP's show of strength

In Navsari, CR Patil had embarked on the journey to file his nomination alongside thousands of supporters, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi, and other BJP leaders accompanying him. The collective show of strength by the BJP underscored the significance attached to Patil's candidacy in the upcoming elections. Despite meticulous planning and a formidable display of support, the timing constraints posed an unexpected hurdle, leading to Patil's inability to file his nomination within the designated 'Vijay Muhurat.'

Former minister Narottam Patel provided insight into the cultural significance attached to the timing, highlighting the Hindu tradition of commencing auspicious tasks at 12:39. Patel attributed the delay to the overwhelming crowd, acknowledging the logistical challenges faced in navigating through the throngs of supporters. In response to the setback, Patel assured supporters that an alternative plan was in place, emphasizing the importance of adhering to auspicious timings while reaffirming the commitment to filing the nomination papers. He reiterated that the delay was not unprecedented and affirmed that the nomination would proceed as scheduled on the following day.

Impact of support from BJP workers

Despite the setback, the fervent support demonstrated by BJP workers signals the party's unwavering commitment to securing victory in the Navsari Lok Sabha constituency. As the electoral landscape continues to evolve, the episode serves as a testament to the fluidity of political campaigns and the resilience of political actors in navigating through unforeseen obstacles. With the nomination filing rescheduled, attention now turns to the forthcoming developments in the electoral arena as the BJP strives to consolidate its position in Gujarat.